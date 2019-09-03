Best of Books has announced the upcoming author signings for local authors Gary Conrad and Mary Anna Evans.
Conrad will sign copies of his book, “The Pit: Memoir of an Emergency Physician,” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. After 45 years in medicine, more than 40 of them as an emergency physician, Dr. Gary Conrad has seen almost everything. Readers may need to brace themself and take his hand as he guides them deep into and through the steaming guts of medical school, internship and emergency medicine, where exposure to infectious diseases, emotional upheaval and life-threatening situations are commonplace. Learn how physicians approach family members about the death of a loved one, what "sphincter moments" are, how doctors deal with performing repulsive procedures they'd rather not do, and how they handle watching a patient die when nothing more can be done. “The Pit” will take you on an unpredictable, sometimes unsettling, roller coaster ride of tears, joy, offbeat, sardonic humor, gut-wrenching moments that will make you cringe, and much, much more.
Conrad lives with his wife, Sheridan, and their dogs, Karma and Buddy, in Edmond. Gary is an emergency and integrative physician, and his interests include Tibetan rights, meditation, the music of Joseph Haydn, choral work and wilderness hiking. He received his undergraduate diploma from Oklahoma State University, his M.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma, and after finishing his internship in 1978, has been a practitioner of emergency medicine in the greater Oklahoma City area. He has also completed a fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona.
Evans will sign copies of her book, “Catacombs,” from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. What secrets lie deep beneath the surface? A deafening explosion rocks an historic Oklahoma City hotel, sending archaeologist Faye Longchamp-Mantooth crashing to the marble floor of the lobby. She's unhurt but shaken — after all, any time something blows up in Oklahoma City, the first word on everyone's lips is the same: bomb.
Faye is in town for a conference celebrating indigenous arts, but is soon distracted by the aftermath of the explosion, which cracks open the old hotel's floor to reveal subterranean chambers that had housed Chinese immigrants a century before. Faye is fascinated by the tunnels, which are a time capsule back to the early 20th century — but when the bodies of three children are discovered deep beneath the city, her sense of discovery turns to one of dread ….
Evans is the author of the Faye Longchamp archaeological mysteries, which have received recognition including the Benjamin Franklin Award, the Mississippi Author Award, and three Florida Book Awards bronze medals. She is an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma, where she teaches fiction and nonfiction writing. She is also winner of the 2018 Sisters in Crime (SinC) Academic Research Grant.
Call (405) 340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
