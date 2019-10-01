Best of Books has announced the upcoming author signings for author Max Brallier, as well as a Halloween-themed story time.
Brallier will sign copies of his book, “The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct.3 at Best of Books. There will also be a costume party, zombie face painting, a zombie-themed photo booth, and the special Big Mama Jeep. This is the 5th book in Brallier's “The Last Kids on Earth” series, which was released as a Netflix series in September.
Surviving their first winter after the Monster Apocalypse was no easy feat, yet Jack and his buddies waste no time springing to action against some of the nastiest, most evil monsters around. When Jack discovers his Louisville Slicer has new, otherworldly powers, he's thrown into epic training to find out what kind of destruction the blade can wield.
But between fighting off zombies, fleeing from strange, glowy Vine-Thingies erupting from the ground, and squeezing in a video game session or two, there's barely time left to figure out what's wrong with their buddy, Dirk, who's been acting weird any time he's around the undead. When an unexpected villain appears, can Jack and his friends save themselves —and the rest of the world — from cosmic domination?
Brallier is the New York Times bestselling author of more than 30 books and games, including the previous books in the “Last Kids on Earth” series. He is the creator and writer of Galactic Hot Dogs, an ongoing middle-grade web serial and book series with Aladdin. He writes for licensed properties including Adventure Time, Regular Show, and Uncle Grandpa. Under the pen name Jack Chabert, he is the creator and author of the “Eerie Elementary” series for Scholastic Books. In the olden days, he worked in the marketing department at St. Martin's Press. Max lives just outside of New York City with his wife and daughter.
A special reading will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 5 at Best of Books. The reading will be by story time reader, Miss Vicki, of the book: “The Nocturnals: The Kooky Kinkajou.”
Tobin, Bismark, and Dawn are bored. There's nothing to do! So when Karina the kinkajou comes along, she gives them a lesson on using their imaginations. Soon the three nocturnal friends are following Karina and the 'sparkle sprite' over rivers, under waterfalls, and to the end of a rainbow.
Call (405) 340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
