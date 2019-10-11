Tracy S. Loper, M.D., has been named medical director of Autumn Life Center, an inpatient behavioral health program for senior adults, housed within OU Medical Center Edmond. The center offers specialized care for mature adults ages 55 and older, who suffer from changes in emotional, mental and behavioral wellness.
Loper is double board certified in Family Medicine and Psychiatry. He earned his medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles, completing his medical degree training through the Royal College of Surgeons, Waterford, Ireland. He completed a dual residency at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Tulsa. Loper completed additional training in psychopharmacology and psychiatric care of the medically ill through Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital psychiatry seminars. He also is a medical officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Corps.
“Dr. Loper brings a wealth of experience and insight to this role at Autumn Life,” said Curtis Rawls, M.S., LPC, director of Behavioral Health Services at Autumn Life. “We look forward to greater opportunities to serve this unique population with the benefit of Dr. Loper’s energy, compassion and keen understanding of geriatric psychiatry.”
Loper said Autumn Life’s holistic approach to care resonates with his personal and professional philosophy related to mental health. “Older adults have lived their lives creating a tapestry of experience with emotional, physical and mental responses. Even with generally favorable conditions or environments, the convergence of life events can cause unforeseen ripple effects that can be damaging. To know the person as a unique individual is essential to effective treatment.”
Loper comes to the Autumn Life Center from previous concurrent posts with Strength of Mind clinics, Tulsa, and Veterans Administration, Muskogee/Tulsa. His expertise encompasses outpatient and inpatient treatment of adults, adolescents and children. He has served as staff physician/psychiatrist in a range of facilities and settings, both military and civilian, across the country.
