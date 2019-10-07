SEARCY, Ark. — Emma Baird of Edmond was one of 40 students who received a white coat from the College of Pharmacy at Harding University. The ceremony represents the educational transition from the general studies of the undergraduate level to professional pharmacy education.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.
