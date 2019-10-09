The OHCE Genealogy Group will meet at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Oklahoma History Center. Group President, Jan Beattie, will present “Leaving a Lasting Legacy … Conduct a Life Story Interview.”
Her program will offer tricks and tips for interviewing your relatives, questions to ask and suggestions that will help you preserve and record your own personal memories and write your family's important stories. She will also discuss ways to spark memories and find details to enrich your stories
Beattie said one of the most important things you can do for your family is to record their stories. All families have stories about their past and present. Some of these stories are interesting or important; others may be funny or sad.
She said, “The people in your family and their stories are part of your story, too and will be remembered when you leave a lasting legacy by writing their stories. October is Family History Month and writing your family's story is the perfect way to celebrate it.”
Beattie is a native of California, but came to Oklahoma to attend college and never left. Now she is married with two children and retired from the medical field, and she has time for her genealogy hobby of which she is passionate. She is involved in several genealogy and lineage-based societies and loves to share her knowledge with others. Beattie has presented numerous presentations, seminars and workshops across the state on topics relating to genealogy and family history. She is president of the OHCE Genealogy Group in Oklahoma City and chaplain for Samuel King Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in Edmond, and president of the Edmond Genealogical Society. She was Member of the Year for Oklahoma County OHCE for 2011, 2015 and 2017, and was selected Heart of OHCE in 2018. She also holds memberships in the Oklahoma Genealogical Society, The White River Valley Historical Society, Colonial Dames 17th Century, and several others. She is also involved in "Cemetery Hopping" to help others locate the final resting places of their Oklahoma ancestors. Professionally, she is a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and the Southwestern Society of Clinical Microbiologists. She is actively involved in her church. She also enjoys volunteering with several youth programs and especially with the Oklahoma DeMolay Association where she is secretary of the Edmond Advisory Council, past ODA State Parent's Club president and past State DeMolay Mom.
The OHCE Genealogy Group was formed to encourage and help each member find his or her genealogical roots by providing special programs which focus on genealogy and opportunities to do research and document those findings. They have recently published “The Oklahoma Cemetery Directory” to help those with Oklahoma ancestors find the cemeteries where they are buried. We are an award-winning group and more information can be found at ohcegenealogy.com.
The OHCE Genealogy group meets at 10:15 a.m. in the 3rd floor Fischer boardroom on the 3rd Wednesday monthly at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zudhi Dr. in Oklahoma City — across from the State Capitol. The Nov. 13 program will feature members who will share the family history stories they have written. Several of these have won awards and have been published. Hearing these stories can help you get ideas and assist you in writing stories of your own family. Programs are always open to the public.
