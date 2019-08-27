Blood donors who give before Labor Day will enjoy a tailgate party at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers. This summer’s Pre-Labor Day blood drive is a two-day event.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, donors will get a very limited-edition Oklahoma Beef Council T-shirt featuring Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. The Oklahoma Beef Council is also providing all-beef hotdogs as it teams up with Oklahoma Blood Institute to ‘beef up’ the blood supply for the Labor Day weekend.
Oklahoma Blood Institute has nine donor centers statewide including one in Edmond at 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300.
Fewer people make time to donate blood around holiday weekends, according to John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO. “This can put the lives of Oklahomans in jeopardy. Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter. We are grateful for Oklahoma Beef Council for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day Weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”
