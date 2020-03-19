Funeral services for Carl Benne of Edmond will be 2 p.m. Friday at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery. Formal visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Matthews Funeral Home.
According to the Edmond Round Up Club, Benne’s name is synonymous with the rodeos at the Edmond Round Up Club. Benne first joined the Edmond Round Up Club when he was 17 years old. The location of the arena at that time was on Bryant between Danforth and Edmond Road, where KickingBird Golf Course is presently located.
Benne’s first official role with the Edmond Round Up Club was Parade Marshall, but then he moved on to a role as President. When the Edmond Round Up Club needed a place to hold rodeos and play days in 1966, Benne stepped forward to help design and build an arena. When repairs were needed, Carl would go to the arena to set things right. Formally he has served approximately 30 years as president, but also he has served as vice president and chairman for many years.
