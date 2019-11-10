Edmond’s Central Middle School, known for making author visits to their campus an unforgettable event, will be hosting New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Shannon Messenger at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. Messenger is touring the U.S. upon the release of the eighth book in her award-winning series, “Keeper of the Lost Cities.” The series is geared for readers ages eight and above.
“Keeper of the Lost Cities: LEGACY” continues where the previous book in the series, “Flashback,” leaves off. Messenger promises new revelations and new battles unlike any the readers have experienced before.
Central Middle School has a rich history of hosting author visits that authors rave about. Just last spring, bestselling author April Henry told The Edmond Sun that her visit to Central Middle School was the highlight of her trip. She complimented school librarian Caradith Craven on a job expertly done.
Craven works diligently to get students excited about reading. During previous author visits, her students have created artwork that features visiting author’s books. This past month, the students even had the chance to paint book covers on pumpkins.
“We love inviting authors like Shannon Messenger to Central for our students to have an ‘up close and personal’ experience with writers whose books they love to read,” Craven said. “We’re looking forward to participating with a larger audience, including those coming from surrounding states.”
Messenger is looking forward to visiting Oklahoma.
“I'm super excited to finally visit. I'm pretty sure I'm going to mentally be singing the soundtrack to Oklahoma! the entire time I'm there,” she said. “I'm hoping to meet some incredible readers and eat some delicious food — oh, and I've heard I need to visit Bricktown, so here's hoping I'll have a little free time to fit that in.”
Messenger’s “Keeper of the Lost Cities” series follows 12-year-old Sophie, a young girl who has skipped multiple grades in school, but doesn’t fit in with her peers or family. When Sophie discovers she is a telepath and an elf, her entire life changes.
Messenger’s fans say they love not only her writing, but also her artwork, especially her creative, fun illustrations of fan-favorite character Iggy.
As for Messenger, she enjoys meeting her readers.
“Writing is a very solitary process,” she said. “So it's really fun to get to leave that quiet space and talk to actual three-dimensional people who don't just live in my imagination — especially when it's a big group of kids and I get to talk to them about books and writing and being an author. There truly is nothing better.”
To learn more about the event, visit Best of Books at www.bestofbooksok.com. Tickets are $25 and include a signed copy of “LEGACY” and admission for two to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.