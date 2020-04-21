The long-awaited 100th birthday for Bettie House will be spent in her room at Stone Creek Assisted and Memory Living at Western and 172nd Street in Edmond. Last year she celebrated her 99th birthday party with her best friend of 80 years, Georgia Kendell, and Kendell’s daughter, Kim.
One of House’s grandsons, Michael House, and his family held signs outside her living quarters window Monday while they wished her a happy birthday. The rest of the celebration will take place later when her son, Larry, and his wife, Connie, when they travel from Durango, Colo., bringing their good wishes.
Other family members and friends across Oklahoma had planned to help with the birthday party, but the threat of novel coronavirus has changed the way many things, including celebrations, are being done this year.
“She is keeping her usual good spirits although none of us will be able to be there this year,” Connie said.
Growing up in Tulsa, Bettie was born April 20, 1920. Bettie's father, Ed Shea, was a geologist with Amoco, and his wife, Goldie, stayed home with the children: Bettie, Richard and Billy.
Bettie met her husband, Randy, while they both were attending Tulsa University. Randy's dad worked in the police department and was Chief of Police in Tulsa in the 1930s. Randy’s mother, Norma, also stayed home with the children: Randy and his sister Betty.
Bettie and Randy were married before he left to fight in the Philippines during W.W.II. Randy received the Purple Heart, the Silver Star and other awards for his service.
They had two children: Larry (Carol) House of Durango, Colo., and Marsha Bass, who lives in Jackson, Miss. They also had five grandchildren: Dana, Darren and Darcy (Furman) in Jackson, Miss., Michael House in Edmond, and Jesse House in Durango, Colo. Carol has two daughters, Tonya and Kristen.
“Bettie and Randy always danced,” said her daughter-in-law Connie. “They always had fun and lived a good life.”
The couple was married for 54 years before Randy passed away in 1998.
Bettie was a commercial artist and made a living drawing pictures for catalogues. When Larry was little he said he can still remember playing with the toys that were sold or given away at Oklahoma Tire and Supply while his mother drew pictures for the Christmas catalogues. Connie said Bettie also drew items of ladies’ clothing that were pictured in 1930’s clothing catalogues.
WOMAN OF MANY TALENTS
“Bettie is self-taught and plays the piano by ear. She still plays for the residents at the home,” Connie said. “She plays everything in the key of F. You can hum a song and she can play it.”
In the last few months Connie has been typing a list of all the songs in Bettie’s repertoire.
“That way they will be able to tell her a song to play,” Connie said. Bettie has macular degeneration and it is getting harder and harder for her to see.
In addition to being an artist, Bettie was still playing golf until her early 80s.
“She had three hole-in-ones during her lifetime of playing golf which she is very proud of,” Connie said. “She still drove until she was 86 when Larry took her keys away.”
Although Bettie was a good cook and her fried chicken is said to be the best. Larry said one of his favorite meals growing up was salmon patties and creamed green peas. Bettie also spent much of her time enjoying other things such as being an avid bridge player.
MOVE TO EDMOND
The family moved Bettie to Edmond because their son, Michael, lives in Edmond.
“It has been a good move,” Connie said.
“My grandmother was moved to Edmond because she didn’t want to leave the state,” said her grandson Michael. “My family and I are her only relatives in Oklahoma.”
He said they were excited to find an assisted and memory care home — Stone Creek in Edmond is just 1/2 mile from where he and his wife, Amy, and their three children live.
“Amy and I were married in Edmond and have lived here since 1996. She is a teacher. Our twin boys graduated from high school here in 2019,” Michael said.
Connor goes to the University of Oklahoma and Hunter attends the University of Central Oklahoma. Their youngest son, Cooper, goes to Crossings Christian School and will be in the 8th grade this fall.
“We have always loved living in Edmond and we are so happy to have our grandmother close by so we can help when needed,” Michael said.
Some of Michael’s favorite memories are visiting his grandmother and grandfather and going to a golf tournament, eating grilled meat from their Hasty Bake charcoal grill, and seeing all the wonderful paintings and drawings his grandmother made.
She is an avid artist and loves giving pictures of scenery, children and animals to her family and friends.
“She drew a portrait of each of her grandchildren and each of her great-grandchildren that we will always cherish,” Michael said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.