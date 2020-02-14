Edmond North High School celebrates their 25th anniversary of fundraising by raising $568,082, the most ever raised by the school. It was done with no matching donors.
Money raised through the annual BALTO Week are going to the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Oklahoma City and will help pay for the Field of Dreams where their 3,000 patients from birth to 21 years of age can use it for physical therapy.
Cleats for Kids, the Common Thread of the three high schools received 5% of the total and pledged to give it to the rehabilitation hospital to buy shoes for the patients using the field which is estimated to cost more than $1 million.
