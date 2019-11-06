Edmond, OK (73034)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low near 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low near 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.