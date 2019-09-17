UPDATE: Boulevard Academy Alternative School was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after Edmond Police Dispatch received a threat from a male that he was going to shoot a particular student, according to police.
Although the threat was quickly downgraded by Edmond Police, further action is expected concerning the person responsible for the threat.
Dispatch quickly notified the Edmond Police School Resource Officer who was already at the school,
Within 10 minutes the Edmond PD determined that there was no threat inside the building,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman.
“Our dispatch received a call saying there was a student in the bathroom with a gun, that he was going to shoot people,” Ward said.
Police responded quickly to the scene to learn the threat was sent to dispatch through an app, Ward explained. Police reported that three other schools were put on modified lockdown. Police went room-to-room to do a search and found out that the individual responsible for the shooting threat was not at the Boulevard Academy at the time, Ward said.
Ward said there was never an actual threat at the school; however, action will be taken against the individual responsible for making the threat to shoot people.
“At this time, all schools are following their regular schedule. In response to the threat, the Edmond police department is providing additional attention to the schools throughout the school day,” Ward said.
The Edmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the origin of the phone call and following up on any and all leads, she said. Anyone with information should call the Edmond Police Department 359-4338.
