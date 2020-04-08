We've said it before but thought we should say it again. In order to better inform our friends and neighbors The Edmond Sun will be issuing a lot of “breaking news” alerts. Many of these stories will be related to ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re not trying to alarm you, we’re simply trying to inform.
When we flag information on our website as “breaking news” alerts, this information is free to the public and is not impacted by the Sun website’s paywall. We feel this situation is serious enough that everyone should have access to this information, without regard to whether they subscribe to the paper.
It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s currently the only way we can move these stories outside of our paywall. We want you be safe, and to have as much information as possible about this issue.
Finally, stay calm. Look out for each other, and for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors — the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems — and we’ll get through this, together.
We need you and hope that you need us!
(EDITOR'S NOTE: If you are not a subscriber, we would love for you to become one and support your local community news provider, The Edmond Sun, as well as our ongoing local coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
