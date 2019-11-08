Bricktown Brewery will honor Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11 with $10 off their guest check. Additionally, they will receive a commemorative “Thank You For Your Service” pint glass and a $10 off bounceback which may be used on an upcoming visit.
“Since Veterans Day falls on Monday this year, we decided to pay tribute to our military on both Sunday (Veterans Day) and Monday (the Federal holiday),” said Bricktown Brewery President Buck Warfield. “It’s our way of saying thank you to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.”
Bricktown Brewery offers Bricktwiƨted™ Comfort Foods, shareable plates, crafted burgers, sandwiches, artisanal pizza, salads, and desserts. Bricktown Brewery has six restaurants in the Oklahoma City area, including restaurants in Bricktown, Midwest City, Shawnee, Remington Park, Memorial Road and 2nd Street Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.