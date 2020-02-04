The City of Edmond is requesting input on challenges related to parking in and near the downtown area. A brief, six-question survey is currently open through Monday, Feb. 24 at http://edmondok.com/engage.
The survey is part of an effort by the City of Edmond to complete a Downtown Strategic Parking Plan. The feedback and data received will be used to help inform and shape the new plan that is expected to be completed later in the year.
The City of Edmond’s Polco platform is being utilized to conduct the survey. To ensure the integrity of answers, participants will be required to create an account and provide a name, zip code, and email address before responses can be submitted. This information is not tied to individual responses and is kept confidential and secure by Polco, not the City of Edmond.
