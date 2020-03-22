Work to replace a damaged drainage structure on Broadway is slated to begin Tuesday, March 24. The project is expected to last approximately 45 days with cooperative weather.
The drainage structure replacement work is located at Broadway and Wayne Avenue, just north of downtown. Additionally, the contractor will remove and replace 20 feet of the concrete roadway on both sides of the drainage inlet.
The roadway will remain open during this time, but traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.
Crossland Heavy Contractors Inc. is the contractor for the project with a total cost of $90,350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.