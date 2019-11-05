Edmond Police are searching for suspects responsible for hitting two medical marijuana dispensaries in Edmond early Thursday morning. Police spokeswoman Emily Ward said police believe the same men hit both businesses.
This is the second time the Peak Broadway Medical Marijuana Dispensary has been hit this year after the business was burglarized in January.
At approximately 3 a.m.Thursday, officers responded to a burglary alarm from the dispensary located at 15 E. Fourth Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the building secure and undisturbed, Ward said. A surveillance video released by EPD shows one of two masked suspects using a hammer and hitting the glass on the front of the business without the glass breaking.
About an hour later, officers were dispatched to The Cannabis Refinery Dispensary at 180 W. 15th Street in reference to a burglary alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a shattered window on the front of the business. Further investigation revealed the doors ajar on several display cases and items scattered on the floor.
The merchandise stolen from the Cannabis Refinery Dispensary includes edibles, capes, and shake. The owner estimated the items valued in excess of $6,000.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes are asked to contact Edmond detectives at 405-359-4487.
