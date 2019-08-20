BOULDER, Colo. — The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) recently elected Barry Anderson, president and chief operations officer of F&M Bank in Edmond, to its Board of Trustees.
Anderson began his banking career as a teller for American Heritage Bank in El Reno before heading to pursue a degree at Oklahoma State University.
Additional educational programs Anderson has completed include the Oklahoma Bankers Association (OBA) Basic, Operations and Intermediate Schools of Banking, the Oklahoma City University Graduate School of Community Banking and the University of South Carolina Graduate School of Bank Investments & Financial Management. He graduated from GSBC in 2007.
Anderson is active in his state bankers associations; he serves on the board of the Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) and has previously served on several CBAO and OBA committees. On the local level, Anderson is a current member and former chairman of the board of trustees for First Christian Church of Guthrie as well as a board member of the Logan County Economic Development Council.
Barry and his wife Wendy share two children, Katie and Bryce. Anderson succeeds Troy Appling, executive vice president of The Bankers Bank in Oklahoma City as an Oklahoma representative on the GSBC Board of Trustees.
