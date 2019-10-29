Authentic Custom Homes will host a cookout this Thursday to show their appreciation for their vendors and trade partners from this past year. Authentic Custom Homes will host the event from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at their office at 2422 N.W. 178th St. in Edmond.
The event is meant to bring subcontractors and vendors together to meet each other as well as the Authentic Custom Homes team and learn more about each other. Authentic Custom Homes has expanded its network this year to include more than a dozen vendor partnerships and continue offering high-quality custom homes in the Oklahoma City area.
The event will also celebrate a successful showing of the 2019 Parade of Homes Fall Classic where Authentic Custom Homes earned six awards last month. The Chateaus at Rose Lake model home in Edmond took first place in Best Floor Plan and second in Best Curb Appeal. Their Porches at Ponderosa model placed first for Best Curb Appeal, first for Best Interior Design and second for Best Decorated. It also won the title for Best Overall.
Authentic Custom Homes is the product of former Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association President and Certified Professional Builder Kenyon Woods. He and his wife Brandi said they are proud to empower each client with the ability to customize their home to reflect their personality, spirit and character. They said they are dedicated to providing the absolute best customer service, to ensure that each family has the best experience possible throughout and after their build process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.