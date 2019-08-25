OKLAHOMA CITY — Bart Watson, chief economist for the national Brewers Association, will discuss the economic impact of Oklahoma’s booming craft beer industry as the keynote speaker at the 4th Annual Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd in Oklahoma City.
Presented by Citizens Bank of Edmond, the Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit is an annual gathering of local, regional, and national leaders in the craft beer industry, and beer enthusiasts, to discuss the current state of the craft beer industry in Oklahoma as well as news, legislation and important trends impacting local brewers.
Early bird tickets are $65 through Aug. 16 with general admission at $75 through Aug. 24. Tickets include admission to the full day’s festivities, including educational presentations featuring guest brewery panelists from Bierstadt Lagerhaus in Denver and Turning Point Beer in Bedford, Texas, a keynote on the economic impact of the Oklahoma craft beer industry by Bart Watson, chief economist for the national Brewers Association, and access to craft beer tastings from more than a dozen local breweries, including:Angry Scotsman Brewing, Anthem Brewing Company, Bricktown Brewery, COOP Ale Works, Lively Beerworks, Prairie Artisan Ales, Roughtail Brewing Company, Skydance Brewing Co., Stonecloud Brewing, Twisted Spike Brewing Company, and Vanessa House Beer Co.
Tickets are available online at towertheatreokc.com. Proceeds benefit the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma.
The first Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit was in Jan. 2016 at Oak & Ore in the Plaza District. Approximately 200 attended last year’s event.
Schedule for the Public Session
Aug. 24 at Tower Theatre
9:00 a.m. — Check-in begins
9:30 a.m. — Welcome Address
9:40 a.m. — Panel Discussion – “Hops: Current Trends” (Hollingbery Hops)
10:10 a.m. — Video Presentation: Craft Brewers Assoc. of Oklahoma
10:15 a.m. — Panel Discussion: “Lagering” (Bierstadt Lagerhaus)
11:00 a.m. — Keynote: Bart Watson, Chief Economist, Brewers Association
12:00 p.m. — Lunch provided by Scottie’s Deli, served with Roughtail/COOP collaboration beer
12:20 p.m. — CBAO Board of Directors present ‘Champion of Craft’ award
12:30 p.m. — Panel Discussion: ‘Using Wood in Beer - Barrel-Aging & More’
1:00 p.m. — Beer Tasting Session
3:00 p.m. — Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit Afterparty at Oak & Ore (1732 NW 16th)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.