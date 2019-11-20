Eric Kurtz, president and CEO of Union State Bank (“USB”), headquartered in Arkansas City, Kan., is announcing that David Braly has joined USB as Executive Vice-President/Edmond Market President.
In this position Braly will use his banking experience to grow Union State Bank’s presence within the organization’s newest market. Braly will office at USB’s newly opened Edmond loan/deposit production office, located at 1901 S. Kelly Ave., Suite 120.
“I joined Union State Bank because I wanted an opportunity to work for a community bank that cares about their customers and their employees. It ties back to ‘Better Together’ (Union State Bank’s slogan) and making that a reality every day,” Braly said.
A life-long Oklahoma resident, Braly graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He has more than 37-years of banking experience, and more than 20-years of banking leadership within the Edmond area.
“In my role as Market President for Edmond, I hope to expand upon the bank’s history as successful, community-oriented bank that people can depend on to meet their needs. We will offer concierge style service, with high personal touch and high personal service,” Braly said.
Braly is a member of the City of Edmond Capital Improvement Advisory Board, and previously on the Central Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association Leadership Council.
“I am pleased to announce that David Braly will be joining the organization. He will be responsible for growing the Union State Bank brand into the Edmond banking space and we look forward to the opportunity that this presents within a fast-growing, dynamic consumer and business climate,” Kurtz stated.
Founded in 1908, Union State Bank has 10 banking locations serving communities of Arkansas City, Udall, Winfield and Wichita in Kansas and in Bartlesville and Edmond in Oklahoma. Union State Bank offers a full range of electronic, deposit and cash management services, as well as business and agriculture, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans.
