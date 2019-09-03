Brent Gibson Classic Home Design was established in 1990 by Brent Gibson. Gibson chose to move to Edmond to begin his design career after three years of living in Colorado where he worked as a custom home designer and builder. Gibson was born and raised in Oklahoma and felt it was important to raise his family where his roots were and to give back to the state he loves.
Prior to establishing Brent Gibson Classic Home Design, Gibson was a well-known western artist in the late 70s and early 80s. His widely collected works depicted western Oklahoma life and landscapes. Gibson painted approximately 400 works during his career. Although he hasn't painted for 32 years, Gibson collects back his works today and makes prints and cards from his paintings for friends and clients.
Gibson designs custom homes all over Oklahoma, including many lake and resort homes. He designed homes for Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy, singer Toby Keith, pro-golfers Bob Tway and Scott Verplank, college football coach Kevin Sumlin, and University of Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley. The largest home Gibson has designed is a 30,000-square-foot home on the Express Ranch of Yukon for Bob Funk.
Gibson has also designed many commercial projects throughout Oklahoma City and Edmond, including Coles Garden Wedding & Event Center. There are also several exclusive Brent Gibson Classic Home Design neighborhoods: Muirfield Village, Abbey Place, Out of Bounds Nichols Hills, Camden Park, and several others. Gibson-designed homes can also be found in Colorado, Texas and Arkansas.
Gibson's goal is to provide the finest in custom home designs and plans for his clients. With more than 40 years background in construction and design, Gibson offers knowledge of classic architecture and design while also using the latest technology to produce plans. Brent Gibson Classic Home Design has one of the highest customer approval ratings nationwide, with more than 122 five-star reviews on HOUZZ. The company was also honored as one of the top three businesses in 2018 by the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce.
In order to better serve his community and clients, Gibson plans to continue to grow the company. Gibson feels it is important to continue the company's path and provide the finest in home design for the community of Edmond.
For more information, visit brentgibson.com.
