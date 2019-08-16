TULSA, Okla. — The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) has announced that Shelly Burroughs graduated from the Leadership in Life Institute held in Oklahoma.
Burroughs is a member of NAIFA-OKLAHOMAandNAIFA-TULSA. She is the Agency Owner at Oklahoma Farm Bureau Edmond Agency in Edmond.
Sponsored by NAIFA, this prestigious program accepts a limited number of carefully selected applicants from among its members nationwide. Burroughs completed the intensive course of study over a six-month period and was honored at commencement exercises held in Oklahoma City.
Based on the leadership writings of Stephen Covey, Jim Collins, John Maxwell, and Kouzes and Posner, the Leadership in Life Institute encourages personal growth and exploration. Students leverage new insights about themselves and apply cutting-edge leadership theory to develop leadership skills.
Burroughs joins more than 2,500 other alumni who have graduated from the Leadership in Life Institute. The Institute is in its 14th year of developing effective leaders for the insurance and financial industry and the communities they serve.
