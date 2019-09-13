This month, Colorado-based Cappella Living Solutions (Cappella) assumed management of Villagio of Oklahoma City, an assisted living and memory support community in Oklahoma City, and Bradford Village, an independent and assisted living Villagio community in Edmond. The new Cappella management team will be coming alongside existing Villagio team members in both communities to help them continue to deliver care and support for their residents.
Cappella is the management and consulting division of Denver-based Christian Living Communities (CLC), which has a legacy of 45-plus years providing operational excellence and innovation in senior living. Starting this September, the company will be providing both communities with strategic support and innovative services to augment their existing offerings.
Villagio Oklahoma City provides older adults with personalized support; Bradford Village offers one-of-a-kind cottages and assisted living apartment homes while remaining connected with the wider Edmond community through unique partnerships such as the one they enjoy with the University of Central Oklahoma. New programs will include Cappella’s highly successful Rhythms Dementia and Life Enrichment Services that emphasize holistic wellness based on each person’s natural life rhythms. The communities will also transition to Duet Hospitality, a dining service that prioritizes excellence and offers additional customized programming (i.e. “Teaching Kitchen” classes).
"Cappella has a deep commitment to quality, integrity and resident empowerment,” explained Jim Morris, an owner of Villagio Senior Living. “We believe this step strengthens the services we provide, and better aligns with our overall mission to build thriving communities with individual character and an emphasis on holistic well-being.”
Cappella’s support at Oklahoma City and Bradford Village is part of a regional transition of seven properties owned by Villagio in cities across Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. With these seven communities, Cappella has grown over the summer to support a total of 26 communities spanning from Ohio to Texas and Colorado.
“We are tremendously grateful for this opportunity to expand our reach and touch more lives,” shared CEO Terry Rodgers of CLC/Cappella. “This expansion is a strategic opportunity to share our unique culture and create communities where aging in honored and celebrated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.