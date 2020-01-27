OKLAHOMA CITY — On Jan. 23, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Oklahoma County will host an Open House and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new office building at 1608 NW Expressway.
The celebration will be held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders from the child welfare community. The program will feature guest speakers including Presiding Juvenile Court Judge Trevor Pemberton and County Commissioner Carrie Blumert.
“We can’t wait to host our amazing supporters from around the community and dedicate this phenomenal new space,” said CASA’s Executive Director Jennie Hill. “Having additional office space for staff and enhanced technology for trainees and volunteers will bolster our ability to advance advocacy services to foster youth in our county. We’re so thankful for the community’s support for over three decades — and we’re proud to share in the successes that have come from that support. The Oklahoma County community has made this move possible!”
Since 1987, CASA of Oklahoma County has been headquartered on the third floor of the Juvenile Justice Center. This space has been generously donated by Oklahoma County to ensure effective volunteer advocacy for Oklahoma County foster youth. In order to continue program expansion, Lori and Jeff Blumenthal stepped forward to generously assist in providing expanded physical space. The Blumenthal Foundation acquired an existing building near the southwest corner of NW Expressway and North Blackwelder. Tremendous community partners came together to design and construct an effective space to expand training and advocacy services for area foster youth.
“Our new space is the result of key community supporters coming together to ensure a modern, effective physical space for continued growth of volunteer advocates serving Oklahoma County foster youth. We are forever grateful to Lingo Construction and The Small Group for their generous assistance on this project,” Hill said.
The Open House and Ribbon-Cutting event is come-and-go, with some programming at the beginning of the event, at approximately 5 p.m. There will be tours of the facility and refreshments for guests.
In the past fiscal year, CASA of Oklahoma County has seen a 90% increase in new volunteers. CASA volunteers complete a screening process and 30 hours of extensive training. The volunteers are supported in their service by an Advocacy Supervisor who coaches the advocate in writing court reports, appearing in court, and participating in necessary meetings and visits. The volunteer advocate is never alone in their journey of service.
Those interested in volunteering with CASA can reach out by calling 405-594-3384 to speak to Director of Recruitment Kathy North. Those interested in donating to CASA can phone Development Manager Charlie Ludden at 405-900-5663.
