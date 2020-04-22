The Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce and the Edmond Economic Development Authority (EEDA) announced today the creation of a joint task force to support and coordinate the approach to reopening the Edmond economy. The purpose of this task force is to ensure greater collaboration between the business community, government and education stakeholders.
“Unprecedented coordination between business and government is needed to map how we can begin a gradual reopening of American businesses,” Edmond Chamber President and CEO Sherry Jordan said. “It is critical that local governments, education and business sectors learn from one another on the best ways to prudently reopen the economy and this new task force is key to achieving that goal.”
The task force will include representatives from the City of Edmond, Edmond Chamber, EEDA, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond Public Schools, and Francis Tuttle Technology Center. The task force will seek feedback from market sectors to help address issues and work to monitor and communicate best practices.
“We’re all in this together and by joining forces we will help Edmond recover the right way, and we’ll be uniting business for good,” said EEDA Executive Director Janet Yowell. “This task force will accelerate the efficient and important exchange of information.”
The task force will convene this week for their initial meeting.
Chamber seeking small
business consultant services
The Edmond Chamber is seeking consultants to help small businesses respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Edmond heads back to work, the chamber will be building a webpage with resources for members.
Professional services include, but are not limited to, the following:
• Assistance or guidance regarding the application, processing and compliance of SBA emergency loans and other federal, state and local assistance programs;
• Development of online business platform or e-commerce channel development;
• Human resources advice including, but not limited to, best practices for staff now working from home, how to maintain employee productivity, applying new national legislation, etc.;
• Legal best practices (extended worker leave, etc.); and
• IT Support for remote work, file storage and access.
If you are a local subject-matter expert and would like to make your services available, the chamber asks that you contact Brittany Willison by April 30.
