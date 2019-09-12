Class XXXV of Leadership Edmond has been selected by the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce. Leadership Edmond is a nine-session program, coordinated by the Edmond Chamber to identify, educate and develop a select group of Edmond citizens for positions of community leadership.
Class XXXV is presented by Edmond Electric. The day sponsors for Leadership Edmond are MIDCON, Frankfurt Short Bruza Associates, P.C., Mercy, and Francis Tuttle Technology Center.
The program’s principal goal is to build a resource of community leadership on a planned, continuing basis with four specific objectives: to identify potential community leaders; to expand the leadership potential of participants by increasing their knowledge of Edmond and the critical issues that face the community and by exposing participants to present community leaders; to improve communications between present and future leaders; and to provide a channel for those not presently in leadership roles to gain access to positions of community leadership in an informed and responsible manner.
Class XXXV includes: Jarod Armstrong, The Armstrong Group; Lexi Banister, Hilton Garden Inn; Tonya Barnes, First Fidelity Bank; Melissa Barnett, Barnett Real Estate; Jason Bell, Arvest Bank; Kyle Borowicz, Crawford Family Funeral Home; Hannah Dawson, Oklahoma Christian University; Zack Dawson, Mercy; Andrea Durbin, MA+ Architecture; Dana Eckhart, Edmond YMCA; Natalie Gilbert, Evans and Davis; James Griffith, Quail Creek Bank; Amy Hall, Simmons Bank; Laura Hickenboth, Premier Beauty Bar of Edmond, LLC; Candace Hobbs, Edward Jones; Phil Klutts, Chesapeake Energy; Audrey Lee, Francis Tuttle Technology Center; Irene Mageka, MidFirst Bank; Jesse Martin, City of Edmond; Jennifer McGrail, Francis Tuttle Technology Center; Jenna McManus, Citizen’s Bank of Edmond; Maggie Murdock Nichols, self- employed; Ryan Ochsner, City of Edmond; Jordan Pettay, Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce; Lissa Qualls, Clarity Coaching, LLC; Robert Rice, Continental Land Resources, LLC; Susan Riden, Frankfurt Short Bruza; Jessica Scott, OU Medical Center Edmond; Jennifer Seaton, City of Edmond; Stephen Sharum, Cox Business; Amy Stephens, Edmond Historical Society and Museum; Brandon Tatum, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Kelly Vaughn, University of Central Oklahoma; Jeremey Wilson, Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority; and C.J. Wise, City of Edmond Police Department.
The Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce is the voice for business. It is an organization of nearly 1,000 members working together to create a strong local economy and to promote the community. The Edmond Chamber provides networking opportunities and business contacts for members and represents business interests to government. For information about the Edmond Chamber, visit www.edmondchamber.com or call 405-341- 2808.
