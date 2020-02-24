OKLAHOMA CITY – The Children’s Hospital Pediatric Urologist Dominic Frimberger, M.D., of Edmond, was recently elected to serve as president of the American Association of Pediatric Urologists, which held its 30th annual meeting last month. His presidential term begins January 2021.
Frimberger previously served a five-year term as secretary-treasurer of AAPU. He is chief of the section of Pediatric Urology, within the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. He established his practice with OU Children’s Physicians pediatric urology clinic in 2004.
AAPU is a non-profit organization whose main purpose it to promote the practice of pediatric urology and education. It also serves to promote discussion and informational exchange between practitioners involved in the treatment of genitourinary disorders in children.
