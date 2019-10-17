The world breathed a sigh of relief last week when the United States and China took a step toward a trade-war truce.
Financial Times reported the United States agreed to not increase tariffs from 25 percent to 30 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports next week. (Current tariffs remain in place, and it is possible new tariffs will be imposed on additional Chinese goods — electronics, apparel, and other consumer items — in mid-December.)
In return, China agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion of agricultural goods, including soybeans and pork, although no time frame was established for the purchases. It remained unclear what progress was made on intellectual-property protection and rules to prevent currency manipulation, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
U.S. stock markets responded enthusiastically to news about one of the great uncertainties hanging over economic growth, namely the trade war between the United States and China, might be resolved. However, after the details of the deal were announced, markets gave back some gains. It appears the market wasn’t totally satisfied with the results of the trade talks. Over the weekend, it was reported that China wanted more talks before signing any agreements.
Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds moved higher during the week, and the yield curve righted itself, reported MarketWatch. The change reflected optimism about trade negotiations. Bond markets also embraced a Federal Reserve announcement it will resume buying Treasuries each month to ensure the banking system has sufficient reserves.
Finally: “The tariffs are a tax on American consumers!” “The tariffs will drive up the prices of everything!” Those were the cries of the critics of President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. But it seems, as noted above, that prices at the consumer level are flat and prices at the wholesale level actually declined in the most recent reports. Perhaps there is some truth to the assertion by the Administration that Chinese producers are absorbing the tariffs themselves in order to maintain their competitiveness. Reports produced by Marketwatch.com using Federal Reserve data, shows the decline in year-over-year producer price change to go along with decline in prices in the most recent month. So, for now, it appears that the consumer is not bearing the weight of the tariffs.
Stay tuned for more of “As The World Turns: U.S. and China trade drama.”
