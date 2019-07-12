The Potts Family Foundation will recognize 32 businesses from seven different locations across the state at the second annual Family Positive Workplace Awards Ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Central Oklahoma Homebuilders Association, 420 E. Britton Road in Oklahoma City.
Among companies who will receive awards at the recognition event is Citizens Bank of Edmond.
Presenting the awards will be The Honorable Leslie Osborn, Oklahoma state labor commissioner, and Brian Fayak, founder, president and CEO of Nextep (a 2018 awardee).
The Family Positive Workplace (FPW) is one of the Potts Family Foundation’s programs that falls under the OK25by25 Early Childhood Coalition umbrella, which launched in May 2016. OK25by25’s primary demographic is families with children, pre-birth to five, and its goal is to have Oklahoma be among the top 25 states, by 2025, in key early childhood metrics.
The goal of the awards ceremony is to recognize companies that have implemented, though their internal policies and procedures, family positive policies that better support their employee base. The most common policy examples include flexible leave and work schedules, child care expense assistance, and paid time off for volunteer work.
“The research on the outcomes of employers implementing FPW policies is extensive and quite strong,” Craig Knutson, president and CEO of the Foundation, said. “Companies that have family positive workplace policies in place have an easier time in both attracting new employees and retaining existing employees and experience increased productivity, loyalty and improved morale.”
“Congratulations to each of the companies being recognized for their Family Positive policies. Their employees are fortunate to work for a company that recognizes the value to workplace productivity,” said Paula Koos, chair of the Family Positive Workplace Advisory Committee and executive director of the Oklahoma Child Care Resource and Referral Association.
The application process is now open throughout the year. Businesses interested in participating in this free recognition process are encouraged to review FPW certification criteria at http://ok25by25.org/apply-2020/. For additional information, please contact Linda Turner at the Potts Family Foundation at 405-486-4955.
