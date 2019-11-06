Clubhouse Trailer Company hosted 18 students from Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s carpentry class on Thursday, Oct. 24. The event was facilitated by the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance in support of Manufacturing Month, which is held annually in October.
“Participating in Manufacturing Month is an opportunity for The Clubhouse to highlight the work, processes and innovation that make us unique,” said Drew Taylor, vice president of Operations. “Our story could ignite passion in these students, and encourage them to pursue education in manufacturing-related fields.”
“It was very informative,” said Bryan Kropfinger, instructor with Francis Tuttle Technology Center.
Students were given a tour of the facility, which included demonstrations of tools and innovations that the Clubhouse uses to make their products.
Manufacturing Month is an initiative organized by The Manufacturing Institute, the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. Events give manufacturers the opportunity to connect with future generations, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole.
Clubhouse Trailer Company is an industry leader in marching band transportation, focused on logistics and solutions for safe and efficient transit of the marching arts. Products include fully-customized trailers as well as custom and standard kits to meet the budgets and time constraints of any group. Founded in 2010, the company has completed 70 projects, impacting more than 17,250 students across 10 states.
