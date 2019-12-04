Alicia Collins has joined Retirement Investment Advisors as a Marketing Assistant. Collins attended Oklahoma State University and received her Bachelor’s degree. She joined the firm after working in marketing for several years.
Alicia lives in Edmond with her husband, Matt, and their two children.
Retirement Investment Advisors, Inc. is a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm with offices in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Frisco, Texas that manages more than $778 million in assets.
