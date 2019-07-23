Edmond residents, Dr. Jodilyn Caguioa-Aquino and Valero Aquino announced they will soon introduce a high-tech fitness studio concept of a “smart-gym,” which mainly relies on computers and robotics versus traditional equipment like weights, treadmills, etc., to residents of the Edmond, Nichols Hills and The Village.
On July 23, the couple will open their first location of The Exercise Coach at 130 NE 150th St. Suite #300 in Edmond. This is the first such “Smart Gym” in the entire state of Oklahoma.
Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach offers highly personalized programs optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week that can’t be matched in effectiveness with even seven days a week of traditional activity-based exercise.
The national franchise offers a unique, comprehensive approach to fitness designed to be the perfect fit for anyone, regardless of current fitness levels. The Exercise Coach combines bio-adaptive exercise technology with the guidance and encouragement of certified coaches. The studios create a dynamic exercise experience that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.
“I enjoy fitness because I have been in the military working out almost every single day, but since I have gotten older, I wanted something to keep me fit as I age. I did a lot of running, jumping out of airplanes and volleyball when I was younger but developed knee problems and bone spurs from wear and tear on my body. Hearing how safe and effective The Exercise Coach is motivated me to invest in this franchise,” Valero said. “As a tech professional, this also really intrigued me.”
Valero had more than 24 years of military service, most recently as an army Lieutenant Colonel. In fact, while in the military, he was hand selected for an assignment at the White House Communications Agency in charge of Presidential IT necessities from 2011-2014. Valero plans to continue his current full-time position at Northrop Grumman as a Senior Principal of Network Communications while running his Exercise Coach. Jodilyn is a family practice hospitalist who will conduct administrative, recruiting and marketing work for the new business. The couple plans to purchase another location in Oklahoma’s NW Expressway area in approximately a year.
Currently, more than 120 million Americans say they “know they need exercise and wish they participated more." The Exercise Coach uses its technology to capture the more reluctant exercise consumer — people who are either too busy to spend a great deal of time at the gym, dislike the gym scene and/or are afraid of injuring themselves. Rather than use their proprietary technology competing with other gyms to court the most athletic people, The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience, personalization, efficiency and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness successes.
Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has more than 50 studios operating in 16 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Oklahoma.
