A new "smart-gym" fitness studio that relies on computers and robotics instead of dumbbells, treadmills, etc. will be opening in Edmond. When new members join the gym, they are given a code that is unique to them. When they use the proprietary machines, they plug in their code. The machines then adjust their workout to their strengths and weaknesses in real time, thereby helping the person get the most out of their workout and avoid injury.