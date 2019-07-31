COUNTRY Financial representative Levi Wade recently announced the Edmond Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (ECPAAA) is a 2019 recipient of a $500 COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes Donation. Wade presented the donation to members of EPCAAA to assist with the purchase of a K9 officer memorial.
“The memorial will be a bronze statue of a K9 officer in front of the Edmond Safety Building, which houses the Police Department,” said Ken Kappers, EPCAAA donation committee chair. “It will memorialize the efforts of our dogs, both past and present, to the benefit of the citizenry.”
“Our community is lucky to have a K9 force that assists in keeping officers and citizens safe,” Wade said. “COUNTRY Financial recognizes the contribution all of our officers make to help protect our community, which is why we are excited to participate in this effort.”
COUNTRY Financial initiated Operation Helping Heroes in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. More recently, Operation Helping Heroes expanded to provide support for emergency first responders. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial and its financial representatives have already provided more than $600,000 in donations to first responders and service members.
