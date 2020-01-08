Oklahoma County is the only one in the state to earn a perfect score on the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s (OTC) Performance Audit for the fifth straight year, according to Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.
“The statewide Performance Audit evaluates every assessor’s office in the state. The audit by the OTC ensures accurate assessments of value, accurate records and other spot checks on assessor’s records. This audit determines if the assessor is following all statutes ensuring property owners are treated fairly and the assessment of value, used to generate property taxes, are accurate,” Stein said.
On Jan. 1 of each year the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office is required to set a market value for each of the more than 330,000 parcels of property worth more than $7 billion in the 720 square miles that make up the county.
The total amount of property assessed for ad valorem purposes statewide in Oklahoma’s 77 counties, nearly 70,000 square miles, is approximately $35.1 billion. That means Oklahoma County has more than 21% of the entire state’s property assessed for ad valorem purposes.
Property taxes in Oklahoma are among the lowest in the nation, Stein said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.