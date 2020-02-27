Edmond will be able to add a new dimension of educational opportunities to its menu once the Danforth Campus of Francis Tuttle opens in August 2021.
Two-year programs for high school juniors, seniors and adults will include cosmetology, automotive service, pre-nursing, and interactive media, said Khaaliq Salim, campus director of the Danforth Campus of Francis Tuttle. The new two-story, 155,000-square-foot Francis Tuttle location is being built on the north side of Danforth between Sooner and Coltrane.
A three-year college prep academy is designed for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.
“Our academies are an engineering academy, a computer science academy, biosciences and medicines academy, and we are starting a brand new academy — the first one of its kind in the state — and that’s an entrepreneurship academy,” Salim continued.
The entrepreneurship academy will provide students insight of owning their own business. Creativity is encouraged. Benefits are geared toward small business owners, or high growth routes in business.
Francis Tuttle will relocate its Business Incubator off U.S. Interstate 35 and Covell Road to the new campus, Salim said.
“The campus theme is entrepreneurship, so it fits well with what we’re doing anyway,” he said. “It makes sense to have a high school component where they can experience some of the skills necessary to become a successful entrepreneur.”
Programs will open all at once. Francis Tuttle staff is excited and has been working hard to bring these programs to Edmond, he said.
Salim said the engineering academy has distinguished itself by having several patents. Housing the engineering academy in the same facility as the engineering academy will be complementary for establishing more patents.
Patent holders will be ready to apply business patents to the next level of success, he said, so their ideas will generate income.
