Bounce Lab Fitness, Oklahoma’s first rebounding studio will be opening its doors on Monday Sept. 2 at 2000 W. Danforth Rd. Suite 122 in Edmond.
“We are excited to bring this low-impact workout to Oklahoma,” said owners Jackie Wood and Ashley Malwick, both native to Oklahoma and the Edmond Public School system.
Bounce lab specializes in group classes consisting of heart pumping cardio and balance and strength training on a mini trampoline. There are classes for each fitness level and all classes are carefully designed by the owners themselves.
In addition to the trampoline classes, Bounce Lab also offers personal training services. The gym is equipped with a smith machine, cable machine, dumbbells, kettlebells, TRX trainer, and other resistance training equipment to take training to the next level.
Bounce Lab is located at 2000 W. Danforth Road, Suite 122 in Edmond. Classes are reserved by appointment online and space is limited. Single classes as well as package options and monthly unlimited plans are available.
Jackie and Ashley ask the public to come help them celebrate at the grand opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 14. They said you can develop the best version of you, one bounce at a time.
Jackie and significant other Gerald Goad live in Edmond with Jackie’s two boys, Parker and Bayless, who attend Edmond Public Schools. Gerald is the local business owner of Superior Concepts. Jackie is a competitive bodybuilding posing coach and is continuing her education by completing the Jumpsport certification course and her NASM Certified Personal Trainer Certification. When Jackie is not bouncing she likes to spend time watching her son play soccer for ESC and enjoys time with her family and cruising around town in one of their classic muscle cars.
Ashley and husband Jordan Malwick, partner and chief operating officer at High Spring Land Company, also live in Edmond with their two children, Owen and Stella. Both attend Edmond Public Schools. Ashley is an NASM Certified Personal Trainer, NASM Certified Nutrition Specialist, and bellicon Basic and Comprehensive Certified Trainer. In her free time Ashley enjoys spending time outside with her family, boating at Lake Arcadia, and watching both children compete in their local sporting activities at Phamily Fun and fitness and Edmond Gymnastics Academy.
Jackie and Ashley are both members of the Edmond Chamber of Commerce, Edmond Young Professionals, and both are members and competitors of the National Physique Committee.
