OKLAHOMA CITY – SSM Health St. Anthony is pleased to welcome Dr. Caroline Merritt, internal medicine, as a new primary care physician for adults in Oklahoma City. Merritt’s approach to care is based on building relationships with patients; she invites them to take an active role in their health, considering what lifestyle factors and stresses may contribute to their health outcomes.
Dr. Merritt is an Edmond resident who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1998 before pursuing a medical degree at the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she graduated in 2003 as a doctor of osteopathic medicine. She completed an internship and her residency at Tulsa Regional Medical Center in Tulsa.
Board-certified in internal medicine, Merritt treats patients ages 18 and older across all facets of non-emergency primary care, from annual wellness exams, to treatment of acute symptoms, to ongoing treatment of chronic concerns such as diabetes, hypertension and more.
Merritt will see patients at her office on the second floor of the SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex located at 13401 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City. To make an appointment, call 405-252-3450.
