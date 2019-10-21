OKLAHOMA CITY — Edmond attorney Khaki A. Scrivner has been named an associate attorney in Crowe & Dunlevy’s Oklahoma City office.
Scrivner, a member of the firm’s Corporate & Securities and Real Estate Practice Groups, is a graduate of Oklahoma City University School of Law. She was a member of the Oklahoma City Law Review and was awarded the Judge Tom Brett Award for Excellence in Criminal Law.
She received her undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University where she was a member of the Rawls Business Leadership Program and was selected to join Mortar Board as one of the top 50 seniors at Texas Tech.
For more than 100 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been considered a regional leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Offering comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to alternative dispute resolution via our nearly 30 practice groups. The firm works with diverse clientele to meet even the most challenging legal objectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.