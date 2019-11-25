OKLAHOMA CITY — Eugenia Baumann and Cody Brooke Jones received awards from the Oklahoma Bar Association at its 115th Annual Meeting, Nov. 6-8 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. They are among 21 recipients from across the state who were honored during the three-day event.
“Ms. Baumann and Ms. Jones are being recognized for their achievements that distinguish them as role models within the legal community because of their service,” OBA President Chuck Chesnut of Miami said. “They have made significant contributions to their community and the profession and deserve to be honored.”
Baumann received the Alma Wilson Award for her significant contribution to improving the lives of Oklahoma children. Baumann is a retired public defender in Oklahoma County who has chosen to come back and work part time for the Oklahoma County Public Defender’s Office. She is the true caretaker of any delinquent child who enters the Oklahoma juvenile system. She began her career with the Public Defender’s Office Juvenile Division in 1980 and received her J.D. from the TU College of Law in 1976.
Jones received the Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award for her Oklahoma Bar Journal article titled “Issues in Unplanned and Poorly Planned Estates,” which she co-authored with Ashley Ray of Newcastle.
Jones is an attorney at McAlister, McAlister, Baker & Nicklas PLLC in Edmond. Her practice focuses on estate planning, estate and trust administrations, probates and guardianships. Jones received her undergraduate degree from OSU and her J.D. from the OU College of Law, where she served on the editorial board of the Oklahoma Law Review. She is a member of the William J. Holloway Jr. American Inn of Court and the OBA Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Section Legislative Committee.
Oklahoma City award winners are Judge Patricia G. Parrish, Award for Judicial Excellence; William Hoch, Joe Stamper Distinguished Service Award; Ed Abel, John E. Shipp Award for Ethics; John Holden, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award; Kyle Rogers, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award; the OBA Legislative Monitoring Committee, Golden Gavel Award; the Oklahoma County Bar Association, Outstanding County Bar Association Award; and the Oklahoma County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, Outstanding Service to the Public Award.
Tulsa award winners are County Commissioner Karen Keith, Liberty Bell Award; and Judge Dana Rasure, Neil E. Bogan Professionalism Award.
Other award winners are Ray Vaughn, Hicks Epton Law Day Award, Mounds; Kathryn McClure, Earl Sneed Award, Lawton; Nathan Richter, Outstanding Young Lawyer Award, Mustang; Corry S. Kendall, Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award, Mangum; Ashley Ray, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award, Newcastle; Kay County Bar Association, Outstanding County Bar Association Award; Taylor J. Freeman Peshehonoff, OU College of Law Outstanding Senior Student Award, Ada; Laurie Schweinle, OCU School of Law Outstanding Senior Student Award, Holdenville; and Vic Wiener, TU College of Law Outstanding Senior Student Award, Santa Fe, New Mexico.
