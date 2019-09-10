OKLAHOMA CITY — Blake Overland, with Kirkpatrick Bank in Edmond, has been named the distinguished graduate of the 2019 Oklahoma Bankers Association Intermediate Banking School.
Overland will receive his plaque at 2:30 p.m. today at the Kirkpatrick Bank located at 15 E. 15th St., in Edmond. Ron Witherspoon and Valerie Jury, the 2019 and 2020 Intermediate School chairmen, respectively, will present the award.
Overland was selected for his Intermediate School honors based on his outstanding work on the school’s exam and contributions and participation in class. He was chosen by the school’s regents, staff, faculty and students. Overland was among 36 students who attended the school over two sessions on Feb. 4-8 and June 3-7, both at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The OBA Intermediate School, conducted annually, prepares junior to mid-level bank officers and future officers to effectively serve the needs of their banks and consumers. The school exposes students to a broad range of banking functions and issues, including: economics, marketing, lending, investments, trust services, compliance and legal issues, bank financial analysis, ethics, human resource management, communications, regulatory examinations and asset/liability management.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.
