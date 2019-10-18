The Edmond Board of REALTORS (EBR) hosts several fundraising events throughout the year such as: Bowling for Freedom, Annual Auction, and Harriett Wagnon EBR Golf Tournament. These events go to support charitable causes in our community throughout the year.
Bowling for Freedom — EBR reserved the local bowling alley in March to help raise funds for two great organizations. The group was able to donate over $5,000 to Warriors for Freedom and give five $1,000 scholarships to UCO Vet students. In 2018, UCO created a scholarship solely for this initiative. In the past two years EBR has been able to give over $10,000 towards scholarships and $10,000 to the Warriors for Freedom organization.
Annual Auction & Harriett Wagnon Golf Tournament — A portion of the funds raised from these events go to support several different initiatives. Fostering Sweet Dreams and Edmond Mobile Meals each received $1,000. 2019 graduates Gabrielle Lee from Edmond North High School and Avery Hanna from Deer Creek High School both received $1,000 scholarships to go towards their college expenses. We gave Edmond, Deer Creek and Guthrie Teachers of the Year $500 each and donated $1,000 to Guthrie, Deer Creek and Edmond School Foundations.
EBR sponsored the Oklahoma Housing Foundation’s 5K run, purchased $500 of school supplies to go along with thousands of supplies donated by EBR members and supported the HHBC Ministries of Jesus in the name of EBR’s former Association Executive Harriett Wagnon.
The group takes pride in the community and looks forward to raising funds for these initiatives and the community in 2020.
For comments, contact EBR by email ae@edmondrealtors.com or call 405-348-3032.
The Edmond Board of REALTORS was established in 1947 and currently represents over 950 REALTOR members and over 120 Affiliate members serving the Edmond and Guthrie areas.
