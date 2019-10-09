WACO, Texas, — Five Star Painting recently recognized local franchisees with top awards at an annual conference Aug. 1-7 in San Antonio, Texas. They presented the Rookie of the Year award to Gregory Pittman, owner of Five Star Painting of Edmond.
Winners of the Rookie of the Year award are selected on the basis of exhibiting outstanding sales, a healthy organization, and a promising future.
“We are honored to have recognized several outstanding franchisees this year,” said Five Star Painting president Matt Kunz. “These award winners are the perfect example of what it means to have strong work ethic, dedication and something that other franchisees can look up to. They embody Five Star Painting’s goal of providing our customers with the best work possible and we are excited to recognize them for that.”
Five Star Painting is a professional residential and commercial interior and exterior painting franchise. Founded in 2004, Five Star Painting operates from more than 200 locations worldwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.