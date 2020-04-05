Edmond Music has been locally owned by its original founder, Mike Gilliam, since 1974. The store is the featured business in the latest issue of “The Arrow,” an Edmond Economic Development Authority publication.
Gilliam chose to establish the store in Edmond because he saw a need for a music store to support the neighbors in his community.
Edmond Music is excited to provide local musicians with a large in-stock inventory where they can select the best music instrument, whether they are a student, professional or collector. The Edmond Music team is focusing on providing improved communication paths for customers by establishing a better digital presence and outreach.
Gilliam and the team at Edmond Music love spending time getting to know their customers and their passions. They strive to offer the best customer service possible in the selection process.
During the COVID-19 situation, customers can shop Edmond Music at www.edmondmusicinc.com with free local shipping and delivery. Many of the store's teachers are also offering online lessons.
Gilliam also owns two sister stores, Larsen Music and Gilliam Music.
For more information, visit www.edmondmusicinc.com.
Edmond Music
Established: 1974
Number of Employees: 48
Product/Service: Pianos, Guitars, Band
and Orchestra Instruments, Sheet
Music and Music Lessons
Website: www.edmondmusicinc.com
Facebook: Edmond Music
Instagram: @EdmondMusic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.