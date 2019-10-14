Edmond Trophy Company, LLC has been locally-owned by the Flewelling family since 1978. The Flewellings chose to locate their business in Edmond for the great sense of community, terrific schools and the awesome people.
Located at 401 W. 15th St., Edmond Trophy Company offers awards, trophies and engraving. With the recent addition of another laser, the company was able to expand its product offerings of both fun and practical gifts. Customers can choose from tumblers, picture frames, cutting boards and much more. The company also offers sublimation and is able to add color to many types of awards.
Edmond Trophy Company recently launched an updated website that now offers e-commerce options. Customers can browse the company's product offerings at www.edmondtrophy.com. For those customers who would rather visit the showroom, hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The company wants to continue to grow and provide more options to the community and its loyal customers. Edmond Trophy Company owners and staff appreciate each and every customer who walks through the door, no matter the size of the order.
For more information, visit www.edmondtrophy.com.
