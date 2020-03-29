Devon’s own Cathy Lebsack, an Edmond resident, was honored March 4 as one of Oil and Gas Investor’s 25 Influential Women in Energy.
As a 19-year veteran of the company, Lebsack has held various roles of increasing responsibility and currently serves as Devon’s vice president of Land and Exploration New Ventures.
The 25 Influential Women in Energy luncheon honors professional women who have excelled in every sector of the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production, acquisition and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream and finance.
For more information about Cathy and the rest of the honorees go online to hartenergy.com.
