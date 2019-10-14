The Edmond Economic Development Authority (EEDA) recently featured Precision Vision of Edmond in the March 2019 issue of EEDA’s newsletter, “The Arrow.” “The Arrow” is a monthly newsletter emailed to approximately 2,000 subscribers. Featured businesses also receive a commemorative arrow to recognize their participation.
“The featured business portion of The Arrow was created as an outlet for the EEDA to further support and promote the Edmond business community,” said Janet Yowell, EEDA executive director. “Precision Vision provides a great service to the Edmond community and we were happy to feature the practice in The Arrow.”
Selina McGee, O.D., FAAO, established Precision Vision in Edmond in January 2013. The business offers normal eye care and ocular surface disease treatment. Precision Vision also provides eye rejuvenation treatments, including Botox®, skin tightening procedures and skin texture treatments.
“I want our practice to become a resource for the Edmond community and I appreciate the opportunity to share our story in The Arrow,”Dr. McGee said. “The Precision Vision mantra is ‘Vision is Everything.’ My team and I work hard to create awareness of how to best take care of your vision for life.”
To read the full Precision Vision feature in The Arrow, visit www.eeda.com/archives. To subscribe to The Arrow, visit www.eeda.com.
The EEDA exists to offer resources that stimulate the growth of Edmond’s economy by creating and maintaining an optimum environment for both new and existing businesses, offering services that facilitate the growth and expansion of those businesses and generating opportunities to increase the sales tax base of the city of Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.