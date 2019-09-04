This week, EMSA received a perfect score on its reaccreditation application to the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. After submitting a detailed application this spring, CAAS evaluators conducted a comprehensive on-site review of EMSA facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa earlier this month before awarding EMSA its perfect score. This three-year CAAS reaccreditation confirms EMSA as one of the nation’s premier pre-hospital healthcare organizations.
“This is a testament to each and every one of our more than 600 EMSA Team Members in both our Western and Eastern Divisions. From our medics on our fleet of ambulances to our patient business services representatives who work at our offices, each Team Member had a hand in this honor,” EMSA Chief Executive Officer and President Jim Winham said.
EMSA’s perfect score was recorded across more than 100 areas including agency management, financial management, budgeting and strategic planning, mutual aid and disaster coordination, credentialing and training, clinical standards, safety and community education.
CAAS standards focus on high-quality patient care, but also include an ambulance service’s total operation and its relationships with other agencies, the general public and the medical community. This three-year reaccreditation is effective until 2022.
EMSA has provided advanced life support ambulance service in Oklahoma since 1978. Today, EMSA serves more than 1.1 million residents in Central and Northeast Oklahoma. Service areas include Tulsa, Sand Springs, Bixby, Jenks, Oklahoma City, Edmond, Mustang, Nichols Hills, The Village, Lake Aluma, Arcadia and Valley Brook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.