Shelby Hays has joined the law firm of Evans & Davis as the Marketing Director. Born and raised in Velma, Shelby attended Velma-Alma High School and continued her academic career at the University of Oklahoma, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Nonprofit Organizations.
First as an intern for Gary England, who was her inspiration for studying meteorology, and then as the lead for the morning weather at KOCO, Hays served Oklahoma as a meteorologist for several years before joining Evans & Davis. Hays also earned an Emmy award for severe weather coverage and was voted Best Morning Newscast multiple years running.
Hays said, “While meteorology has always been a major passion in my life, I am excited about helping the firm’s clients be prepared to weather the storms that come after the death of a loved one.”
Shelby resides in Edmond with her husband, Chance. In their free time they enjoy most anything outdoors, camping, hiking, and fishing. They also love cheering on the Sooners and traveling whenever they can.
Evans & Davis has offices located in Edmond, Tulsa, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Albuquerque, and San Francisco. The firm focuses their practice on estate planning, business law, probates, trust administration and wealth transfer. The firm’s attorneys and staff are active participants and leaders in their respective communities.
Shelby can be reached by e-mail at shelby@evansdavis.com or by phone at 866-708-2335.
