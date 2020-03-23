The total housing inventory in Edmond at the end of February 2020 rose to 878 existing homes available for sale versus last year’s 835 homes, according to statistics released by the Edmond Board of Realtors.
The market experienced upward momentum with the increase of median price this month. Prices increased to $265,000 versus the previous year at $244,000.
The median days on market decreased to 52 compared to last year’s 61.
The Edmond Board of REALTORS® was established in 1947 and currently represents over 980 REALTOR® members and 125 Affiliate members serving the Edmond area.
The statistics provided are published monthly by EBR based on MLSOK multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the City of Edmond.
For comments on the statistics, contact EBR President Jilian Gardner, 405-348-3032.
